IATP Conference Sept. 12-14 in Vegas

The 9th Annual Conference and Trade Show for the International Assn. of Trampoline Parks will be held Sept. 12-14 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. Use promo code “JUMP” through Aug. 14 to save money on registration.

Click here to register for the event, which IATP calls “the place to be if you are a trampoline or adventure park owner, operator or supplier.”

“It’s time to network, learn and find out what everyone has been up to for the past 18 months,” the association said. Due to travel restrictions globally, they’ve also added a digital component to the event. Learn more at www.indoortrampolineparks.org.