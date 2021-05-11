IATP Conference Live Sept. 12-14 in Las Vegas

Ready to bounce back, IATP’s 9th Annual Conference & Trade Show will be held in person from Sept. 12-14 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. The event will also be presented as a virtual event for those who can’t attend. Registration will open this Friday, May 14.

“There has never been a time that our core mission has been more important,” organizers said about the show. They invite you to connect with suppliers and buyers of trampoline park-related products.