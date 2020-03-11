IATP Cancels Events Due to Health Concerns

The International Assn. of Trampoline Parks has cancelled upcoming international events in Amsterdam, Manchester and Barcelona due to coronavirus concerns. Its annual conference and trade show are still scheduled for Sept. 20-22 in Las Vegas.

“We have been closely monitoring the concerns regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus), and the impact of this global health issue we are all facing. It is with deep regret that we are forced to make the decision to cancel our upcoming events in Amsterdam, Manchester and Barcelona,” the association wrote. “The safety and well-being of our members and supporters is our top priority.”

They also shared coronavirus advice for trampoline parks, as recommended by the World Health Organization: Wash your hands for 20 seconds using soap and hot water, or alcohol-based hand sanitizer; maintain social distancing of three feet between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing; when coughing and sneezing, cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – discard tissue immediately into a closed bin; and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Any questions about the cancellations or anything IATP related can be directed to EVP Bethany Evans – [email protected].