Fun-Filled IATP Conference Coming Soon to Hollywood (Fla.)

If you haven’t made plans to attend the International Adventure and Trampoline Park Assn.’s 2024 convention, there’s still time! The event takes place Sept. 9-11 at the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla.

From the seminars and exhibits to the “meet and greets,” organizers say they’ve designed a “laid-back, fun-filled experience you won’t want to miss!” They’ve even had a good time naming the events to elevate the fun. There’s the Flip-Flop Fiesta Welcome Bash, Parrot Head Business Meeting Breakfast, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere Meet & Greet Reception and Cheeseburger in Paradise Lunch with Exhibits.

To learn more, visit the conference website: www.iatpevents.com. Also, contact Alexis at 717-910-4534 ext. 105 or via email at [email protected] with any questions.