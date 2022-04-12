IAAPA’s Hal McEvoy Retiring Next Year

IAAPA president and CEO Hal McEvoy has announced that he will retire effective April 1, 2023, giving the attractions association plenty of time to find a replacement. McEvoy has served on the executive team since 2017, when he was hired as chief financial officer.

“Hal has done a tremendous job leading this association through some truly exciting and unprecedented times,” said Ken Whiting, IAAPA’s 2022 chairman. “Under Hal’s leadership, our association completed the headquarters relocation from Alexandria to Orlando, worked with the board and relocation task force to design and build the new headquarters building and grew membership and total revenues to all-time highs in 2019.

“Then, in 2020, with the onset of Covid-19, Hal and the IAAPA team pivoted and quickly facilitated the development of the industry reopening guidelines, introduced new ways for members to connect virtually and effectively managed the association’s finances following the cancellation of all three Expos. The team successfully brought members back together safely for Expos in Barcelona and Orlando in 2021 and continues to help members with their recovery. We are grateful for all Hal has done and look forward to working with him in the year ahead.”

He will continue to serve until his April 1, 2023 retirement date. A global search for a new president and CEO will start at www.iaapa.org/jobs.