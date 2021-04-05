The two-day IAAPA Virtual Conference starts tomorrow, April 7. Click here to register. “Recovery starts with reconnecting,” the association says, and that’s just what the industry will be doing at the online event.

The conference will feature industry leaders, health and safety professionals, technology innovators and marketing experts to guide attendees in the right direction. “Be part of timely conversations and expand your network,” IAAPA says.

Visit www.virtual.iaapa.org for more information. If you can’t tune in live to the event, sign up anyways. Registrants will have on-demand access to all sessions through May 31. Cost is $49 for members and students, and $129 for non-members.