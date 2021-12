IAAPA EMEA will host its first in-person conference of 2022 in Dubai. Called the IAAPA Middle East Summit, the event will be held Feb. 21-23 at Lapita Hotel Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The three-day event will highlight the growing attractions industry in the Middle East and include IAAPA EDU Sessions, EDUTours, visits to local attractions and networking experiences.

Interested participants can learn more at www.iaapa.org or click here to register.