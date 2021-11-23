IAAPA Shares Expo Turnout, Thoughts on Event

The preliminary numbers are in and IAAPA Expo says it drew 878 exhibitors, 28,229 attendees and 21,026 qualified buyers at last week’s show. The event also had an approximate economic impact of $80 million, according to the hosting Orange County Convention Center.

“The successful turnout for IAAPA Expo 2021 is a testament to the resilience and continued growth and strength of the global attractions industry,” said IAAPA President and CEO Hal McEvoy. “It’s been a phenomenal week, bringing together the innovators who are moving our industry forward and building the future of attractions.”

In addition to all of the happenings on the trade show floor, the event also raised more than $34,000 for Give Kids The World Village.

IAAPA Expo 2022 is already set for Nov. 14-18. More information about the event will be available at www.iaapa.org/iaapaexpo. To date, more than 215 exhibitor contracts have already been signed for that show.