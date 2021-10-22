IAAPA Names Wahl New EVP and COO

Effective Nov. 1, Jakob Wahl will be IAAPA’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, according to the association. In the roles, Wahl will oversee the regional operations of the global association for the attractions industry as well as global sales.

“Jakob is a dedicated and passionate leader who has increased membership and consistently expanded attendance and participation in the EMEA region’s events, including IAAPA Expo Europe,” said IAAPA president and CEO Hal McEvoy. “As IAAPA and the attractions industry emerge from the impact of the global pandemic, Jakob is the right person at the right time to help us better serve our global members, understand the varying needs of our regions and help the association move forward to meet its goals.”