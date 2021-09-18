IAAPA Hashing Through Details of U.S. Vaccine Mandate

IAAPA says it’s “working to understand the provisions, definitions and member impact” regarding the new U.S. vaccine requirements that will affect employers with 100 or more employees.

While the mandate allows for weekly Covid testing in lieu of being vaccinated, IAAPA is questioning who will be responsible to pay for testing; whether or not employers will be required to test if they already mandate vaccinations; and OSHA’s definition of 100-plus employees and whether or not that includes seasonal and part-time employees.

In a letter to members, IAAPA says it’s also working with other national trade groups to “mitigate any definition of ‘large venues’ that could negatively impact members,” referring to the provision that requires such venues to require vaccine proof from customers.