Originally scheduled for Jan. 24-26 in Arizona, IAAPA’s FEC Summit has been postponed to summer 2021 “due to the continued impact of the global pandemic on the attractions industry, travel barriers and evolving guidance for hosting meetings and groups.”

No word yet on when and where the event will be rescheduled but keep your eyes out for a future RePlay newsletter with the information and visit www.iaapa.org for more information. You can also click here to access IAAPA’s Covid-19 resources.