IAAPA Expo Registration Open, First Details Released

As of June 1, registration is open for IAAPA Expo in Orlando – held this year from Nov. 16-19. Click here to register and get more details on attendance.

“Meeting online got us through a long year,” IAAPA Expo organizers wrote, “but now we’re excited to open registration for our in-person IAAPA Expo 2021 this November.” They continued: “This marks a unique opportunity to use the lessons learned to define a new era and take innovation to the next level.”

The association also detailed their Health and Safety Guidelines for the show, which as of now include mandatory use of face masks, a “no contact policy” and three feet of physical distancing. There will also be capacity limitations at educational sessions. IAAPA says it encourages participants to be vaccinated for Covid-19, but it will not be a requirement to attend.

Regarding their no contact policy, organizers wrote: “Meeting and greeting are a core part of IAAPA Expo. To help reduce the potential spread of germs and to maintain physical distance, please no handshaking, hugging or touching others.

“Suggested alternative greetings include say hello, wave to the person, give a nod, mime a fist bump or show your jazz hands. Attendees are discouraged from sharing printed business cards and exhibitors should consider touchless devices such as lead retrieval options.” Learn more at www.iaapa.org/expos/iaapa-expo.