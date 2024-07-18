IAAPA Expo Registration Now Open for November

We’re more than halfway through 2024, and that means IAAPA Expo will be in Orlando before you know it! Registration is now open for the big annual show, which will be held at its usual place, the Orange County Convention Center, from Nov. 18-22.

“We are excited to invite professionals from all corners of the globe to join us for IAAPA Expo 2024,” said Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of IAAPA. “This event provides a unique platform for industry professionals to connect, learn from each other, and discover the latest products and services that will enhance their attractions and operations.”

More than 1,100 exhibitors are set to showcase their latest innovations from the sold-out trade show floor. Pavilions this year include Family Entertainment; Food & Beverage; Games & Arcade; Inflatables; Operational Services; Outdoor Exhibitors; Rides & Equipment; Show Production & Design; and Water Park.

Click here to register, and visit www.iaapa.org for further details.