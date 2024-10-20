IAAPA Expo Readies Attendees for Big Show

The countdown to IAAPA Expo has begun now that the international trade show is less than a month away. Organizers have suggested that attendees begin to plan their onsite experience by downloading the IAAPA Connect+ app.

Connect+ will allow you to browse the detailed agenda and plan your schedule in advance. You can also familiarize yourself with the show floor layout, review the speaker list and discover exhibitors.

You can bookmark must-see vendors, set up meetings and so much more, all within the app.

Visit www.iaapa.org to learn more.