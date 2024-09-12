IAAPA Expo Only Two Months Away

Fall is nearly here and that can only mean one thing for the attractions industry – IAAPA. The goliath of a trade show kicks off with the educational component on Nov. 18; the expo floor will be open from Nov. 19-22.

Monday, Nov. 18, starts with the slate of EDUSessions and EDUTalks like “Arcade Psychology: Boost Business by Comprehending Your Customers”; “Food Trends 2024”; “Money in Merchandising: Maximizing Sales from Analytics to Operations”; and “It’s All Fun and Games: Exploring Gamification in Parks and Attractions.”

There are so many more, too, and those educational seminars and presentations run from that Nov. 18 start date through Nov. 21. The trade show floor, meanwhile, is open from Tuesday, Nov. 19, through Thursday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and once again on Friday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

To register or learn more, visit www.iaapa.org.