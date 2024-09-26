IAAPA Expo Europe Concludes in Amsterdam

A record-breaking crowd of approximately 17,370 attended this year’s IAAPA Expo Europe, held in Amsterdam. Of the total, there were 13,195 qualified buyers representing some 11,529 buying companies at the show – plus more than 680 exhibiting companies. It was also their largest show floor space ever at more than 18,000 square meters.

“The attractions market in Amsterdam is one of the things that makes this city an outstanding host,” said Peter van der Schans, executive director and vice president for IAAPA Europe, Middle East and Africa. “Its rich history of cultural landmarks that blend tradition with cutting-edge experiences makes Amsterdam the ideal setting for this event. The record-breaking success of IAAPA Expo Europe 2024 is a testament to the unwavering support of our members, partners and exhibitors, and we deeply appreciate their commitment to our industry.”

Next year’s IAAPA Expo Europe will take place Sept. 22-25 in Barcelona, Spain. Already, 553 companies have contracted a total of 18,009 square meters of exhibit space!