IAAPA Expo Changes Booth Assignment Process

IAAPA recently announced that there are new policies for exhibiting at IAAPA Expos in 2022. Current IAAPA members will be assigned before nonmember companies and exhibitor seniority can be affected if IAAPA membership is not renewed for 2022 with a contract.

The deadline for exhibit contracts is March 25. Space will be allocated during IAAPA meetings held from April 5-13.

“Space will be assigned by membership status, the number of exhibiting years, followed by the number of consecutive years of membership, followed by receipt of contract date and receipt of deposit,” the association stated. “Getting your contract in early is the best way to secure a great booth location and take advantage of the discounted booth rate of $1.50 per sq. ft.”

