IAAPA Expo Asia 2021, planned for Shanghai this month, has been canceled along with all related in-person tours and events.

Registered attendees and those who purchased tickets to Expo events will receive refunds of funds paid (email [email protected] for more information). Exhibitors should contact the IAAPA Sales Team about moving exhibit fees forward to any IAAPA Expo in Asia, Europe or Orlando in 2021, 2022 or 2023 (email [email protected]).