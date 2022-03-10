IAAPA Expo Asia 2022 Cancelled Due to Covid

Originally scheduled to take place in Hong Kong this June, IAAPA Expo Asia has officially been cancelled due to the “continued impact of Covid-19 in the region.”

“Providing an opportunity for our members to meet face-to-face, conduct business and move our industry forward has always been a top priority for our association,” said IAAPA president and CEO Hal McEvoy. “Our team has been working tirelessly on this year’s Expo in Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the ongoing impact of Covid-19 in Hong Kong, and continued travel and business restrictions have reduced the feasibility of hosting a successful Expo in Asia in June. After careful consideration, and with significant input from members, exhibitors, the IAAPA Board of Directors and our team, we have decided it is best to cancel this year’s IAAPA Expo Asia.”

Current exhibitors and sponsors can reach out to the IAAPA sales team at [email protected] for more information. Plans remain underway for IAAPA Expo Europe, planned for September in London, and IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Fla., set for November.