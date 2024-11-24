IAAPA Expo 2024 Sets Attendance Record

IAAPA Expo wrapped up in Orlando last week and officially brought together 41,429 attendees, which the association says is a new record. The trade show also featured more than 1,100 exhibitors.

“This year’s IAAPA Expo was truly a celebration of community and collaboration within our industry,” said Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of IAAPA. “Bringing together professionals from every corner of the globe, we saw firsthand the power of shared passion, knowledge and creativity. IAAPA Expo is more than just an event; it’s a place where ideas come to life and where lifelong connections are made. Watching the energy and excitement of attendees reminded us why we do what we do – to inspire, to innovate and to create memorable experiences that bring joy to people everywhere.”

IAAPA Expo 2025 is set for Nov. 17-21 and already 688 companies have contracted a total of 368,400 sq. ft. of exhibit space. Visit www.iaapa.org for more information.