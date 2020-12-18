IAAPA Details In-Person EMEA Trade Summit

The EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa) Trade Summit from IAAPA will be held Feb. 2-4 at Europa-Park in Rust, Germany, and will feature internationally-recognized speakers, behind-the-scenes tours and industry manufacturers and suppliers.

“We could not be more excited about IAAPA EMEA Trade Summit,” said executive director and vice president of IAAPA EMEA Jakob Wahl. “This year, our members have faced so many unexpected challenges. It is fitting we are hosting this event at one of our region’s most beloved parks, Europa-Park. The team has been supportive, partnering with us every step of the way, ensuring we will have a safe, educational and productive event that will help foster relationships and build new connections to fuel the industry’s recovery.”

Speakers include Roland Mack, founder of Europa-Park; Klaus Striebich, founder of RaRE Advise; Robert Dahl, founder of Karls Tourism Gmhb; and Doug Lansky, a tourism advisor and travel journalist.