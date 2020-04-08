IAAPA CEO Shares On the “New Normal”

Hal McEvoy, IAAPA’s president and CEO, recently shared his thoughts on the coronavirus and its impact on the attractions industry, noting, “We keep hearing about a ‘new normal’ but the truth is – none of this is normal.”

He added: “Every day the IAAPA team collaborates with members in each region to prepare for reopening and discuss operational changes to keep guests and employees safe, so that we never have to go through this again. We are planning. We are preparing. … This crisis will end. And from this experience, we will learn new things, and discover new ways to innovate and adapt in ways we never thought possible.”

The association has also extended its contract deadline for IAAPA Expo 2020 in Orlando until May 15. That’s the date interested exhibitors for the November show can submit a contract at the early bird rate. If interested, you can do that here. More information is available at www.iaapa.org.