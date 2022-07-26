Hurricane-Destroyed Bowling Center Back in Panama City

Bowl-A-Rama, a bowling alley in Panama City, Fla., that was ruined by Hurricane Michael in 2018, reopened in June. According to WMBB, Donald Williams purchased the property in December 2020 and has been working to get the business back open since then.

“It’s just like any other project,” he said. “You have things come up that you don’t expect and then gotta backtrack, correct it and then press on from there.”

While the alley was closed, nearby Rock’it Lanes took on Bowl-A-Rama’s leagues. Signups for the fall leagues at the new Bowl-A-Rama are now open to excited bowlers.