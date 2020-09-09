Huge New FEC Opening Later This Month in Meridian

A 93,000-sq.-ft. fun center in Mississippi has a Sept. 25 grand opening date planned. Called Hype, the FEC in Meridian’s Bonita Lakes Mall, will be the largest indoor facility of its kind in the tri-state area, according to the mall’s general manager Renee Williams.

The park offers more than 10 attractions – from go-kart racing and rock-climbing walls to laser tag and a ninja warrior course, according to WTOK. A local artist was also commissioned to design the laser tag arena.

Learn more at www.hypeadventures.com.