HTC VIVE Teases “Future of XR”

You can join HTC VIVE for a webinar on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. Eastern time and be among the first to “learn what’s in store for the future of business XR.” Click here to reserve your spot.

The company will share exciting news and also open up to audience questions. On hand will be the company’s AVP of business development and enterprise solutions, Thomas Dexmier; their director of product marketing, Fabian Nappenbach; their sales account director Dan McDowell; and their marketing partner Troy Wood.

HTC VIVE said the webinar is “for anyone who believes in the immense potential of XR for business.”