HTC Announces New VIVE Focus Vision Headset

The virtual reality headset game is moving forward with HTC’s recent announcement of their new VIVE Focus Vision. The headset builds on the most-loved features of their VIVE Focus 3, the company said.

The VIVE Focus Vision headset features built-in eye tracking, automatic IPD adjustment, full-stereo color passthrough and a hot-swappable battery. It can be used as a standalone device or connected to a PC for a “visually lossless 5K PC VR experience.”

Other features include IR-illuminated hand tracking and VIVE accessories for full-body and object tracking.

You can click here to go to the HTC VIVE website to learn more about the headset.