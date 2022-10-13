HTC and SPREE Interactive Win VR Bobble Award

At the recent IAAPA Expo Europe, two VR Bobble Awards were handed out by virtual reality expert Bob Cooney, recognizing innovation in the location-based VR business. HTC Vive received the award for their new VIVE Focus 3 headset and software suite, while SPREE Interactive won for their Spree Arena, the first VR product designed to accommodate families with younger children.
“The Focus 3 is the best LBVR headset available right now,” Cooney said. “HTC did an amazing job of listening to the market over the last several years. Every VR experience creator I talk to in the world has either moved to the Focus 3 or has plans to in 2023. The VIVE Focus 3 will become the industry standard headset for location-based entertainment.”
Added Jonathan Nowak Delgado, co-founder and managing director of SPREE Interactive: “To be recognized for our relentless focus on delivering the very best VR experience for kids is a huge honor. Our game designers have cracked the code to create games that capture the imagination of younger children, a huge segment of the FEC market being ignored by VR developers. Allowing younger kids to play together with their parents and even grandparents sparks joy for the whole family.”
Learn more about the awards at www.bobcooney.com/bobble.