Howard Cole, Former AMOA President, Passes On

Howard Cole, who served as AMOA president from 2006-07 and had a long industry career, died Dec. 9 at age 79.

As stated in his obituary, Cole was co-founder and president of Cole Vending Company for 49 years and also a past president of the North Carolina Amusement and Music Operators Assn., in addition to his tenure leading the national association.

Surviving is his wife of 50 years, Brenda Massey Cole; son, Paul Zumwalt and wife Kelly; sister, Tammy McGiffin McMahan; stepmother, Isabel Mackey Cole; grandchildren, Ameron Zumwalt Fisher and husband Nate and Joseph Zumwalt and wife Morgan, and great granddaughter, Parker Rose Fisher.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., today, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in the Chapel of West Funeral Home (17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, NC 28787). Rev. Mike Holder and Rev. Ray Bailey will officiate. Masonic rites will be provided by Blackmer Lodge #170 AF & AM and military honors by the US Navy. Burial will follow in Clark’s Chapel Cemetery (25 Clarks Chapel Church Rd., Weaverville, NC 28787). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Rest in peace.