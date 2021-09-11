High Caliber Karting Opens $2M Expansion

High Caliber Karting and Entertainment opened its 25,000-sq.-ft., $2 million expansion at the Meridian Mall this month in Meridian Township, Michigan, according to the Lansing State Journal. The opening comes 18 months after the plans were announced.

The expansion, delayed by the pandemic, includes a new bar, an “Assault Arena” (Nerf guns, bows with padded arrows, etc.), gamified axe-throwing with digital targets and two VIP rooms.

The business now takes up 105,000 sq. ft. and is one of the mall’s anchor tenants. An official grand opening event is planned for Sept. 18. Learn more at www.highcaliberkarting.com.