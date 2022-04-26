High 5 Entertainment Switches to Lasertron

High 5 Entertainment in Austin, Texas, recently replaced their original axe throwing lanes with Lasertron’s axe throwing attraction. Owner Scott Emley and managing partners Brad and Keri Little previously attended one of Lasertron’s operators’ conferences.

“When we saw firsthand what Lasertron had done with axe throwing, we were very excited about it,” Keri Little said. “The look of it, the variety of game options and the safety – it just took axe throwing to another level.”

Now, both High 5 Entertainment centers have four lanes of the Lasertron attraction. For more information, email Ann Kessler at [email protected] or visit www.laser-tron.com.