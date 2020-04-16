Hersheypark Working Toward June Opening

The Hershey, Penn., theme park Hersheypark is cautiously optimistic about opening sometime in early June, according to a recent statement. While no decisions have been made about the 2020 summer season, park officials are getting ready nonetheless, according to PennLive.

“Given the information currently available, and assuming Pennsylvania lifts the closure order of non-life sustaining businesses, Hersheypark is working to open in early June,” the statement reads. “In preparation for opening, we continue to research and implement preventative measures as recommended by state and federal agencies that will enhance our existing high standards of cleanliness through additional rigorous cleaning procedures.”

The park will honor 2020 season passes through June 30, 2021. Learn more at www.hersheypark.com.