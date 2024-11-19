Hero Zone Brings Wizards Academy

Hero Zone VR is at IAAPA in booth #654 and they’re demonstrating for the first time to operators the latest game for their platform – Wizard Academy.

The company calls the game “a thrilling blend of magical mystery, puzzle-solving, and exploration, bringing players into an immersive world.”

The game invites up to six players to step into the virtual world as student wizards racing against time to complete their final magical exam. Be sure to check them out and give the game a try!

If you’re not at the show, visit www.herozonevr.com for more information.