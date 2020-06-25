Happy Valley Arcade Bar Opening in New York

After moving to Beacon, N.Y., two years ago, couple Johnny Coughlin and Alyssa Follansbee wanted to make their dream of opening an arcade bar a reality. Planning for a mid-July opening, that dream is right around the corner for the new business owners.

The 2,000-sq.-ft. space will feature 15 arcade games, including Pac-Man (1980), Frogger (1981), NBA Jam (1993) and lesser known games like Samurai Showdown (1993), according to the Poughkeepsie Journal.

“We originally planned for about 30 games,” Follansbee said, “but we pared that down to 15 so people can play while keeping their distance. And, we hope to add more games over time as things return to normal.”

Every game will cost just a quarter. That’s right – only 25 cents per play. “We wanted to take it back to the time where a handful of quarters was all you needed to play all day,” Coughlin said.

The arcade bar will have 16 beers on tap with a focus on regional brews. Guests will also see themed cocktails named for video game and cartoon characters like Princess Peach Bellini or the Sex on the Koopa Troopa Beach. There will also be a photo booth and vending machines with snacks like Fruit by the Foot. Keep up-to-date on the opening at www.facebook.com/HappyValleyBeacon.