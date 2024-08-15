H. Betti’s Rick Urba Retires After 42 Years

Betson recently reported that their parent company’s corporate controller, Rick Urba, has retired after more than four decades with the company.

“Rick and I have worked together directing the financial activities of H. Betti Industries since 1980,” said Bob Geschine, president of H. Betti. “Our incredible growth from a one-office operation to what we are today could not have been done without Rick building the financial infrastructure to support it. We wish him well in his retirement.”

The company says it’s pleased to welcome Carmine Sodora as its new corporate controller. Sodora has more than 20 years of experience in finance and was previously a CFO and controller in various industries.