H. Betti Industries Earns “Great Place to Work” Cert

H. Betti Industries was recently certified as a “Great Place to Work” for the first time. The prestigious designation is based on feedback from team members and an independent analysis of a company’s workplace culture.

“We are thrilled to receive the Great Place to Work certification, a true demonstration to the incredible culture we have built here at H. Betti Industries, Inc.,” said Evelyn Cortes, the company’s head of people and culture. “Our focus has always been on creating an environment where team members feel empowered, supported, and valued. This certification is a reflection of the dedication and passion of our entire team.”

Of course, H. Betti Industries has been working to cultivate their strong workplace culture since being founded in 1934. The certification ranks them with the likes of Hulu, Target, American Express, Trek and Hilton.