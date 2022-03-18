Guy Fieri Restaurant, Fun Center Now Open

TV restaurateur Guy Fieri opened Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., alongside FACE Amusement Group on March 8. The 43,000-sq.-ft. venue is a restaurant, yes, but also an FEC with a 10,000-sq.-ft. arcade and 14-lane duckpin bowling alley.

Located at the tourist city’s Mountain Mile Shopping Complex, the facility also features a dining room with more than 300 seats, a full-service tropical tiki bar and options for private parties. Downtown Flavortown is FACE Amusement’s seventh venue in Pigeon Forge. They also operate Arcade City, Big Top Arcade and others.

“This is a perfect pairing of a chef-focused restaurant with a family entertainment center, and a natural extension of our relationship with Guy Fieri and his team,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE. “Only the ultimate explorer of all-American flavor could mash-up this ridiculously exciting range of unexpected combinations that will be sure to turn a family night out into lifelong memories.”

Learn more at www.downtownflavortown.com. Additional information is also available at www.faceamusement.com.