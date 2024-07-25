Gumball.com Partners with SweetRobo

Gumball.com has linked up with SweetRobo to bring consumers “fully-automated machines that create delicious treats on-demand with the push of a button.”

“We believe that robotic automation is the future – creating efficiency, precision and lowering operating costs for business owners,” the company said in a press release.

Four newly-launched products include Mr. Pop, a lollipop vending machine; Cotton Candy Vending Machine; Balloon Bot, which makes all kinds of balloons; and Robo Ice Cream Machine. Learn more at www.gumball.com.