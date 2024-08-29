Groundhog Day in the Summer?

We’ve seen some interesting things inside cranes, including some kids who’ve managed to crawl inside, but here’s a new one…

A groundhog was found in a crane at The Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf in Duncansville, Penn., nestled right in with all the cute plush toys and other prizes. Originally spotted in late July, the news has been making the rounds ever since, shared on the location’s Facebook page, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Instagram site (see photos), USA Today and other news outlets.

As reported in USA Today, “State Game Warden Salvadore Zaffuto was called to respond to a groundhog that found its way inside the vending machine and, in turn, could not find its way out. When Zaffuto responded and approached the machine, he saw a wave of stuffed animals move as the groundhog scurried around underneath, then it popped its head out to assess the situation.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission wrote on Instagram: “The vending machine company was quickly contacted to unlock the machine, allowing Warden Zaffuto to safely capture the groundhog and release it unharmed. Hopefully, next time the groundhog will just play the game with tokens, and not try to cheat to win the prize.”

We wonder if he was singing the Caddyshack song I’m Alright, as he scampered off.