Groundhog Day in the Summer?

By on INSTANT REPLAY
PA Game Commission Groundhog pic

People suggested naming the little fellow, so The Meadows ran a contest to find the best name. The winner was “Colonel Custard,” so named by Dana Stover, which was an ideal fit since the mini-golf course is affiliated with the popular The Meadows Original Frozen Custard of Hollidaysburg. (However, at RePlay, our favorite suggestion was to name him “Claude,” spelled “Clawd.”) Photo from the Pennsylvania Game Commission Instagram page.

We’ve seen some interesting things inside cranes, including some kids who’ve managed to crawl inside, but here’s a new one…

A groundhog was found in a crane at The Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf in Duncansville, Penn., nestled right in with all the cute plush toys and other prizes. Originally spotted in late July, the news has been making the rounds ever since, shared on the location’s Facebook page, the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Instagram site (see photos), USA Today and other news outlets.

As reported in USA Today, “State Game Warden Salvadore Zaffuto was called to respond to a groundhog that found its way inside the vending machine and, in turn, could not find its way out. When Zaffuto responded and approached the machine, he saw a wave of stuffed animals move as the groundhog scurried around underneath, then it popped its head out to assess the situation.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission wrote on Instagram: “The vending machine company was quickly contacted to unlock the machine, allowing Warden Zaffuto to safely capture the groundhog and release it unharmed. Hopefully, next time the groundhog will just play the game with tokens, and not try to cheat to win the prize.”

We wonder if he was singing the Caddyshack song I’m Alright, as he scampered off.

PA Game Commission Groundhog pic

 

