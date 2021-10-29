Gregory Trent, 15, Following Footsteps into Arcade Biz

Gregory Trent, the 15-year-old son of AMOA Past President Greg Trent, was recently profiled in the Daytona Beach News-Journal for having a business of his own – E-Sports Arcade at Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach, Fla.

He opened the arcade with the help of parents Greg and Maria Martinez-Trent in August 2019 at age 13. “I’ve actually had a few friends that worked here this past summer,” Trent said. “My friends think it’s cool and they’re supportive. I still hang out with my friends. We play games together, we go to the movies, but we definitely hang out a little less.

“The summer that we opened, I worked all summer setting things up. I moved in 95% of the games. Since I’ve gotten older and my experience has grown, I’ve taken on more things to relieve that from my father.”

The arcade offers a variety of games – from King Kong of Skull Island VR to Tomb Raider, NBA Hoops and Pong. Learn more at www.esportsarcade.net.