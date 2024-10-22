Grab Axxes Bringing More Fun to Lubbock

The axe throwing entertainment bar Grab Axxes in Lubbock, Texas, recently announced an expansion with the coming Self-Pour Tap Haus and Eats.

Everything Lubbock reports that the venue will add 45 self-serve taps and begin simple food service – grub like pretzels, nachos and hot dogs will be up for grabs.

The venue also features billiards and darts in addition to their axe throwing bays. The new Tap Haus will also have large-screen TVs and is expected to open during the second week of December.

Go to www.grabaxxes.com for more details.