Google Buys Into HTC’s XR Business

Tech giant Google recently agreed to acquire part of HTC’s extended-reality business for $250 million, according to TechCrunch.  

The deal reportedly involves transferring some of the HTC VIVE engineering staff to Google and granting “non-exclusive intellectual property rights.” HTC will “retain rights to use and develop the technology.” 

Google purchased HTC’s smartphone unit in 2017 for $1.1 billion. This acquisition, they said, will “accelerate Android XR platform development across headsets and glasses.” 

