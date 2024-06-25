Golden Tee Makers Release Stars and Stripes Edition

Incredible Technologies has announced the Golden Tee Go PGA TOUR: Stars and Stripes Edition, a new, limited-edition consumer product.

Twelve of these Stars and Stripes Edition machines will be donated to organizations affiliated with Birdies for the Brave, a military and first responder outreach initiative supported by PGA TOUR Charities.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Birdies for the Brave and the PGA TOUR,” Adam Kramer, President of Incredible Technologies’ Amusement Division said. “As we celebrate Golden Tee’s 35th Anniversary, we are excited to bring Golden Tee to these incredible organizations and also honor our military with this unique offering.”

IT says Golden Tee Go PGA TOUR Edition is one of the few known portable arcade games on the market, weighing less than 25 pounds. It utilizes the same hardware and trackball mechanics as a traditional arcade cabinet, but comes packaged in a lightweight, portable format.

The product is available for pre-order now and will begin shipping later this summer, according to IT.