Golden Tee Launching 2025 Update Next Month

The much-anticipated 35th anniversary edition of Golden Tee is coming Sept. 9, according to game maker Incredible Technologies. Golden Tee 2025 features a new lineup of courses, game modes and enhancements.

“This year’s release represents more than just the last year of development, as it’s the culmination of nearly four decades of passion, drive and talent,” said Adam Kramer, Incredible Technologies’ president of the amusement division. “The additions, somewhat fittingly, are a mix of nostalgia along with some completely new concepts for the game.”

The PGA TOUR update will feature seven new courses. The update also introduces “Random Round,” a way for players to compete on a unique 18-hole round each game. A brand-new “GT Tour” mode is an ode to the monthly Golden Tee Fore! tournaments that put the game on the map. In it, players will compete for prizes and points.

The rollout begins on Sept. 9, when the digitally downloadable update arrives on Golden Tee PGA TOUR commercial games. Update sticks will be available on Sept. 23. Learn more about the new updates at www.goldentee.com.