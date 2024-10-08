Golden Tee 2025 Home Edition Launches

Incredible Technologies is “helping players keep their game in full swing” with the recent release of Golden Tee PGA TOUR 2025 Home Edition. The arcade golf game comes with seven newly-designed courses, including two PGA TOUR venues, as well as several expanded game modes.

“Golden Tee 2025 is a true golfer’s paradise,” said Adam Kramer, Incredible Technologies’ president of the amusement division. “Players will be blown away by the massive array of new content available from the first swing, and we have more exciting updates lined up to keep even the most seasoned pros eager to play round after round.”

IT reports that players can now tee off on the tropical paradise of Bahama Isles, the serene Basin Lake, the prestigious Lexington Stables, the scenic Palmetto Coast, and the challenging Sahara Dunes. Plus, a pair of PGA TOUR courses will be available to players who wish to test their skills on real-world greens: TPC San Antonio is available at launch, and TPC River Highlands will be available on Jan. 20.

Closest-to-the-Pin LIVE also returns to Online Play, allowing Home Edition owners to compete in this popular game mode exclusively on PGA TOUR games.

“Several other features will excite players, whether they’ve been playing for a long time or are teeing off for the first time,” the company said. “The upcoming GT Tour Mode will pit challengers from across the country against one another in a months-long battle for point supremacy and huge cash prizes.

“The new Random Round game mode allows players who wish to mix things up to test their skills on 18 holes pulled at random from more than 100 Golden Tee courses. Players can also look forward to three new seasons of Club Pass rewards, three seasons of fresh pins and tees, and a steady stream of new clubs, balls, and player achievements.”

The downloadable update of Golden Tee PGA TOUR Home Edition games is now available, and updates to the Golden Tee LIVE Home Edition are also being shipped. Learn more at www.store.itsgames.com.