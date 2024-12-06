Ghost Coaster Ride Expands SpongeBob VR

The SpongeBob VR Bubble Coaster is expanding its ride lineup with the release of a first new episode, reports Andamiro USA and their developing partners at Rilix. The new episode, called Ghost Coaster, is a downloadable upgrade that comes with the coaster’s original three rides.

“The Ghost Coaster is the first update to our unattended SpongeBob virtual reality attraction,” explained Andamiro USA President Drew Maniscalco. “The Bubble Coaster is not a one-off product. As part of our commitment to operators who invest in this game, we plan to release new content annually. This approach ensures their coasters stay fresh and their earnings remain strong.”

The episode takes riders on a “ghostly high-seas adventure featuring the Flying Dutchman, one of SpongeBob SquarePants’ most memorable motifs.”

A nighttime-themed ride, Ghost Coaster features glowing effects, interactive gameplay where players use their hand gestures to shoot at ghostly jellyfish and a “hauntingly immersive soundtrack.”

