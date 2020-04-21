Georgia Bowling Alleys Can Open Friday; Other Govs Make Reopening Moves

Other states such as South Carolina and Tennessee also have announced plans. In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that certain retail establishments could open immediately; reopening beaches is also under consideration.

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced his state’s safer-at-home order will expire on April 30 for 89 of its 95 counties. (The counties containing the largest cities in the state are not included. According to news outlets, they have their own health departments and aren’t overseen by the state health department.) Some businesses can open as early as April 27, but at this writing, a list of which those were was not available.