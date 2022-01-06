Gamebird Arcade Bar Opens in Vermont

Gamebird, a retro arcade bar in Ludlow, Vt., recently opened, according to the Vermont Journal. Games are mainly favorites from the 1980s and ’90s and there’s also a unique food and beverage selection.

The venue has a mix of Skee-Ball, classic video games like Centipede and newer machines like House of the Dead. On the food side of things, there’s family-style fried chicken, sides like cheesy grits and deviled eggs, and much more. For drinks, specialty cocktails and local craft beers are aplenty.

The business was opened by Abby and Rogan Lechthaler, who were inspired by one of Rogan’s old friends who owns several arcade bars in Colorado. Learn more at www.gamebirdludlow.com.