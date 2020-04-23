Game Exchange Gets Back to Work in Denver

The Game Exchange of Colorado will reopen its full-service distribution business on April 27, according to company president Rich Babich. Operating in full compliance of the state’s “safe at home” guidelines, Babich said Game Exchange will have their full-service department on site with all work stations at least eight feet apart.

“We will operate our parts department on a call and ship, or curbside pickup, basis,” he said. “Our showroom will be available only on an appointment basis, so we can comply with proper distancing and safety protocols.” All visitors to the facility will be required to have their temperature checked and wear masks, which will be provided if you don’t have one. Staff has also been issued masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and extra cleaning supplies.

Parts and service can be reached at 303-962-4700, and you can call the sales department at 303-288-6500. Added Babich: “We are pleased to be able to bring back all of our staff in these challenging times.”

Go to www.gameexchange.biz to learn more.