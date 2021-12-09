Funky’s Arcade Bar Opens in Virginia

Funky’s Arcade Bar, from the owners of 716 Wings in Danville, Va., opened on Dec. 1. The business has a full restaurant menu and bar, with a selection of some 150 craft beers, along with arcade games.

According to the 716 Wings Facebook page, Funky’s Arcade Bar will also have Android and Apple tablets around the bar for individual use, plus a TV gallery for sports.

For every 250 social media followers they get on their new Facebook page, the business is going to give away a $25 gift card to show their thanks.