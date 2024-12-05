Fun Spot America Adding Five New Rides

There are a host of new attractions coming to the three Fun Spot America theme parks in Orlando, Kissimmee and Atlanta. The company is adding five new rides across the trio of Florida and Georgia parks.

“We’re always looking for ways to keep our parks fresh and exciting for our guests,” said CEO John Arie, Jr. “Adding these rides is a great way for us to continue to offer new, unique and memorable experiences. This is a huge investment for Fun Spot America and we’re excited to add something special to each of our parks. Guests will soon experience two new rides in Orlando, two in Kissimmee and one at our park in Atlanta.”

The rides include Tea Cups, a classic family ride; MACH FUN, a tower ride reaching an altitude of 50 feet and flipping them 360 degrees; Swing Around, a classic swing attraction for younger kids; Up and Overboard, an inverted pendulum ride; and Hook & Slice, a golf-themed ride that’ll spin guests back and forth.

Visit www.fun-spot.com to get a sneak peek.